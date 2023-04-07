Edna Suchecki, 81, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 3, 2023.
Visitation will take place from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Monday, April 10 at the Spring Lake Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 213 E. Savidge Street, Spring Lake, Michigan, 49456, and a Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held on Tuesday, April 11 at 11 a.m. at Spring Lake Christian Reformed Church with reception immediately following.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.