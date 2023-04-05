Edna Suchecki, 81, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 3, 2023. Edna was born on November 11, 1941, to Johann and Annie DeYoung in Grand Haven, Michigan. She was a lifelong member of the Spring Lake Christian Reformed Church, through which she met her devoted husband of 62 years, George Suchecki. She was a graduate of the Grand Rapids School of Cosmetology, a field in which she spent many years helping people look their best.
Edna had a quick smile, loved to laugh, and had the true gift of hospitality. Her kind and generous spirit put everyone around her at ease. As an accomplished baker, cook and hostess, Edna, along with her loving husband, George, opened up their home to countless people from every walk of life. Strangers quickly became friends. She loved unconditionally and personified walking humbly with God.
