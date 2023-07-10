Edward Albert DeKoekkoek, age 88 of Grand Haven, passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at his home. He was born on Aug. 9, 1934, in Marion, Michigan, to the late William and Grace (Medendorp) DeKoekkoek. Ed married Ruth Ann Wyma on Jan. 3, 1958, in Moddersville, Michigan.
Ed proudly served his country in the US Army from 1954 to 1956, during the Korean Conflict. He worked as a machinist for Parker-Hannifin, Gardner-Denver, and Prince Machine before his retirement. Ed was an active member of Trinity Reformed Church where he served as Elder, Sunday School Superintendent, teacher, and sound technician.
