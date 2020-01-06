Edward F. Bushouse, age 97, of Grand Haven passed away peacefully December 31, 2019, in New Brighton, Minnesota, after a two-month illness. He had moved to Minnesota in November 2018 to be near his children.
Ed was born to the late Fred and Jennie (Noteboom) Bushouse on September 4, 1922, in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Ed proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1942 to 1945. After graduating from Kalamazoo Central High School, given his aptitude for numbers, he went on to earn a two-year Business Degree at Mahers Business College. Ed was drafted into the Army on December 26, 1942, at the age of 20 and moved into the Army Air Corps in January 1944. Ed spent his last 14 months of service overseas on the Island of Saipan, serving his country as a clerk typist in the Squadron Headquarters with the 73rd Bomb Wing.
After he returned from the war, Ed married the love of his life, the former Phyllis Balgooyen, on July 26, 1946, in Grand Haven. He built a home which they shared for 64 years. Ed and Phyl enjoyed a strong, loving marriage for 67 years until she went home to heaven on Feb. 25, 2014. Ed was very passionate about and dedicated to God, his family, his church, his community and his country. He was involved in the banking industry for 41 years. Ed began his career as a teller at the People’s Bank & Trust Company, which later became NBD of Grand Haven and now is Chase Bank; he retired in 1987 as president, CEO and chairman of the board.
Ed was a very involved member of Second Christian Reformed Church, where he served as an elder, deacon and treasurer, along with many other volunteer positions. He was also on the initial building committee for their current building. Ed was very active in the Tri-Cities area throughout his life. He was treasurer of the Christian Reformed Conference Grounds, Haven School for Handicap (Kandu), and the Ottawa County Citizens Mental Health Council. He was a secretary for the American National Red Cross, and he served on The Salvation Army Advisory Board, the Economic Development Corp. Board, and Northwest Ottawa Industrial Development Corp. Ed also served as president of the Optimist Club and a past member of the Chamber of Commerce, Grand Haven Jaycees, Grand Haven Rotary and the Spring Lake Country Club. He was a co-founder of the Tri-Cities area chapter of Habitat for Humanity and served as chairman for 12 years.
Ed will be dearly missed by his children: Paul Bushouse, Mary (Steven) Porter and Howard (Patricia) Bushouse; along with five grandchildren: Christopher (Hannah) Porter, Jeremy Porter, Matthew (Erin) Bushouse, Elizabeth Bushouse and Michelle (Kylar) Weisman; and two great-grandchildren: Johnathan and Samantha Bushouse. Also surviving are his sister-in-law, Doris Boelens; and several nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Service for Ed will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Second Christian Reformed Church, with pastors Laura de Jong and Eugene Los officiating. Friends are invited to meet the family from 4-7 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Military Honors will be performed by the American Legion, Charles A. Conklin Post 28. Interment will be at Lake Forest Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Ed’s online guestbook.
