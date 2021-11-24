Edward Jack Gardner, 88, of Spring Lake died Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Lakeshore Assisted Living. Arrangements will be announced by The Spring Lake Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services.
