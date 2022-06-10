Edward Jack Gardner, age 88, of Spring Lake went to his eternal rest with our Lord on Sunday, November 21, 2021.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Military honors will be accorded Jack by the Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post 28 Honor Guard. Friends may meet the family on Sunday, June 12, from 1-4 p.m. with a Rosary Service at 1 p.m. at The Spring Lake Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 213 E. Savidge St., Spring Lake, MI 49456. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in honor of Jack to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Boy Scouts of America – Gerald R. Ford Council or the Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post 28. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.
