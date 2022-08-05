The family of Edward Baldwin invite all who knew him or his family to join them for a celebration of life in his honor. Open House: Saturday, August 13, from 10 a.m. to noon at his family home. Address: 16242 Woodcrest Drive, Spring Lake.
