Edward "Ted" Stuart Ruch, from Spring Lake, Michigan, passed away November 14, 2021, at a local care facility. He was born October 9, 1925, to Charles and Alice (Hammond) Ruch of Grand Haven, Michigan.
He is survived by his wife, Bertha "Bert" DeWitt (married 72 years); and his sister-in-law, Marilyn Sokolowski.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.