Mr. Edward Saarinen, age 102, of Grand Haven passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at Grand Pines Assisted Living Center. He was born December 6, 1917, in Detroit to Karl and Hilda (Jutila) Saarinen, and was very proud of his Finnish heritage. On June 6, 1942, he married Florence Simpson, and she preceded him in death on March 9, 2000.
Edward was a mechanical engineer who had previously worked for the Packard Motor Car Company and then retired from Teledyne Continental Motors. He was a graduate of the University of Michigan and a member of the Muskegon Portside Model A Club and the Finnish American Society of West Central Michigan.
