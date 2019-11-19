Mr. Edward Switzer, age 85, of Spring Lake passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019. He was born June 20, 1934, in Toronto, Canada, to Walter and Madeline (Schwartz) Schweitzer. On August 19, 1961, he married Susan Schepers in Grand Haven, and she preceded him in death on December 1, 2015.
Edward was a member of the St. John’s Episcopal Church and the Lions Club. He was a member of the 1955-56 University of Michigan hockey team that won the National Championship, in a game where he had a hat trick. He was also a proud member of the Michigan Hockey Alumni Association. He enjoyed being outside and working in his yard. In 1998, he retired from the Spring Lake Public Schools after many years of teaching.
He is survived by three children: Jim Switzer of Spring Lake, Steve (Julie) Switzer of Rockford and Julie (Bruce) Walker of Traverse City; eight grandchildren: Alyssa, Michael, Kyle, Jared, Lauren, Ivy, Phoebe and Wren; and brother-in-law, John Schepers. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Madeline; and two brothers, Jimmy Schweitzer and David Schweitzer.
Edward’s family extends a special thank you to Hospice of Michigan for exceptional help and support.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019, at St. John’s Episcopal Church. Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019, at The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417. Interment will take place in Spring Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of Edward may be given to Hospice of Michigan. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
