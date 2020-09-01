Edwin Gean Rubeck, age 92, of Spring Lake passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, at North Ottawa Community Hospital. He was born April 22, 1928, to Roy R. and Byrl (Jordan) Rubeck; and married Edith “Jerry” Myers on August 26, 1950, in Picket, Arkansas.
Ed had lived in Spring Lake since 1966 and worked for Mid America Engineering and Reith-Riley for a combined 30 years as an asphalt equipment operator. He was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Nunica, Boy Scout leader Troop 54, and a member of the Operating Engineers Local 324 for 59 years. Edwin took great pride in taking care of his yard in the summer and plowing his snow in the winter. He loved riding his John Deere, reading and the Oshkosh Air Show.
