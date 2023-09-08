Effie Mae Van Tol, age 85 of Grand Haven, passed away on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at home. She was born on September 23, 1937, in Spring Lake, Michigan, to the late Ray and Marian (Vanden Bosch) VanderZwaag.
Effie married Paul L. Van Tol on May 4, 1956, at her home in Nunica. Effie graduated from Grand Haven High School and was a lifelong resident of the Tri-Cities area. She worked as a co-manager of River Haven Mobile Home Community for many years, having worked for Grand Haven Area Public Schools Community Education prior to this. She also held a position at Spring Lake State Bank early in her working years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.