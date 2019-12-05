Eileen Iris Rogers, age 93, of Grand Haven passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Lake Woods Nursing Home.
She is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Sandra Provencal of Grand Haven; three grandchildren: Kristin (Joe) Nelson of Grand Haven, BethAnn (Dr. Daniel) Mann of Grandville, and Lara (Tom) Capuano of Rochester, New York; 13 great-grandchildren: McKenzie, Adam, Elijah and Camden Nelson; Tyson, Breckin, Brynnly and Teagan Mann; Annalee, Marlie, Harper, London and Jaylen Capuano; and two brothers, Ed Vickery and Bill Vickery. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; her sister, Mae Vickery; and grandson, Adam Provencal.
A private family service will be held. Memorial contributions to the Adam H. Provencal Scholarship Fund are appreciated.
