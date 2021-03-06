Elaine J. Bradford, age 86, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021, in Traverse City, MI.
She was born on July 27, 1934 to Fred and Violet (Redmond) Bently in Flint, MI. A kind, loving sister in Christ who delighted in the Lord. She always saw the good in people! Elaine trained in sign language for hearing impaired coworkers at GM where she worked for 33 years.
