Elaine J. Stefanits, 81, of Spring Lake, Michigan, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021.
Elaine was born on November 23, 1939, in Detroit, Michigan, to H. Wayne and Minnie MacPhee. She worked for Hackley Hospital in the Medical Records Department for over 30 years. Elaine was a talented seamstress, making clothes for herself and her children, as well as wedding dresses and doll clothes. She also loved to knit, making baby sweaters and hats. Making and selling crafts was a favorite pastime, especially after retiring. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life. Elaine enjoyed her many years of living on the Grand River. She was loved by many, and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
