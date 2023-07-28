Mrs. Eldonna Jean Deiters, age 89 of Grand Haven, passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Heartwood Lodge. She was born on September 18, 1933, in Zeeland, Michigan, to the late Karel and Katherine (Nederveld) Feenstra.
Eldonna lived in Grand Haven all of her life. She was a school bus driver for Grand Haven Area Public Schools for 30 years, retiring in 2002. Eldonna was a member of First Reformed Church, where she was a former choir member and elder, and she belonged to many of the women’s groups at the church. Eldonna also served as a Youth Group leader, Sunday school teacher and Catechism teacher. Eldonna volunteered for the American Red Cross blood drives and recruitment. She enjoyed spending time as an election polling volunteer, and her hobbies included working on crossword puzzles, reading and knitting.
