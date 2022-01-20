Eleanor Hinchman, 86, of Grand Haven, died at home January 11, 2022, from Alzheimer's.
She was born in Brooklyn, New York, to Azel and Celene (Rowe) Bean. Known for her sense of fun and gentle spirit, she was raised in Ridgewood, New Jersey, where she graduated high school with high honors. Eleanor loved her many pet cats through the years. She enjoyed writing verse, short stories, drawing, photography and gardening. An avid reader of books, she kept notebooks of hundreds of titles read over the decades. She summered at the family cottages in Stickney Ridge.
