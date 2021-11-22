Eleanor L. Wiewiora, 81, of West Olive died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at home. Arrangements will be announced by The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, Grand Haven.
