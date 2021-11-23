Eleanor Louise Wiewiora, age 81, of West Olive went home to be with her loving Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 20, 2021. She was born May 20, 1940, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, to Marvin and Vivienne (Ervin) Hart. After high school, she attended Borgess Hospital School of Nursing, and later, Schoolcraft College to become a registered nurse. Her passion was working with the elderly at Nightingale West and Shore Haven nursing homes.
Eleanor married her loving husband of 39 years, Stanley C. Wiewiora, on July 16, 1960, at St. Margaret’s Church in Otsego, Michigan. Both were members of St. Patrick–St. Anthony Catholic Church. Eleanor’s passion after retirement was staying active with the church, especially Stephen Ministry, enjoying her large family and outdoor gardening.
