Eleanor “Ellie” Reid Kelly, age 82 of Spring Lake, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at a local care facility. She was born on May 15, 1940, in Providence, R.I., to the late Owen and Catherine (Quinn) Reid. Ellie married John L. Kelly on June 27, 1964, in Middletown, R.I.
After her graduation from high school, Eleanor graduated from Marymount College, now Fordham University, with her degree in English. She taught in Rhode Island for a few years. John and Ellie then moved with their family to Michigan in 1975. Ellie devoted many years to raising her family. Later, she worked for Grand Haven Area Public Schools as a reading aide for Chapter One.
