Mrs. Eleanor Slater, age 92, of Spring Lake passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022. She was born March 1, 1930, in Aiken, South Carolina, to Martin and Maggie (Williams) Hutto. On March 2, 1948, she married Donald Slater, and he preceded her in death in 2003.
Eleanor was a member of Emmanuel Free Church and never wanted to miss being with her prayer group. She worked 25 years for Kysor Medallion. Eleanor loved being home and surrounded by her family. She enjoyed puzzles, watching the Tigers and Lions on TV, and was a prayer warrior for many; she will be greatly missed.
