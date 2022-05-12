Elgin E. Webb, age 94 of Grand Haven, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Robbinswood Assisted Living. He was born on July 31, 1927, in La Salle, Michigan, to the late Thomas and Cora (Neidermeier) Webb.
Elgin graduated from Monroe High School and went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army from 1945 to 1946 in World War II. He was a long-time member of St. Patrick–St. Anthony’s Catholic Parish and the American Legion, Charles A. Conklin Post 28. He was employed at Sears and Roebuck Co., and was then the owner and operator of the Montgomery Ward store in Grand Haven, spending his retirement years driving for Harbor Transit. Elgin enjoyed taking care of his yard, gardening, hunting, wood-working and watching ball games.
