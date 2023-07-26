The Funeral Service for Elinor Rice will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Second Reformed Church.
Visitations will be held from 6–8 p.m. on Friday, July 28th at Klaassen Family Funeral Home, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church.
