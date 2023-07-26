Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Variably cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High near 85F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.