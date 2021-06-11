Elizabeth “Betty” Masko, age 94, of Grand Haven passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at North Ottawa Community Hospital. She was born November 17, 1926, in Holland, Michigan, to James and Mary (Kubasiak) Westerhoff; and married John Mitchell Masko on November 6, 1948. John preceded her in death in 1992.
Betty was a member of St. Patrick–St. Anthony Catholic Church and resided here most of her life. She served as a den mother for her sons when they were in Boy Scouts. Betty was a lifelong crafter, talented in every aspect. She especially liked painting, but also did sculpting, sewing, knitting, crocheting and so much more.
