Elizabeth “Liz” Fern Duffy (Jacobson), age 93 of Grand Rapids, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; daughters, Nettie and Kathie; granddaughter, Carmen; and great-granddaughter Kendra. She is survived by her children: Pat (Roger) Kozal, Robert (Dolores) Duffy Jr., Michael (Deb) Duffy and Colleen (Jack) Roersma; 19 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; as well as her dear church friends. She was also a foster mother to 13 children.
