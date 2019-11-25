Elizabeth Ann Rauh, passed on November 18, 2019, due to complications from diabetes. She was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 1975 at the age of 18 months. Elizabeth was 46 years old. She fought bravely against her disease and is now at peace.
She is survived by her mother, Catherine Rauh; siblings, Tim Jr. (Lisa), Mary (Matt), Chris (Kathleen), Judy (Jeff); as well as nieces and nephews, Allison, Maribeth, Andrew, Mackenzie, Adam, Callan and Brian. Her father Tim Rauh, preceeded her in death this past July.
She lived Muskegon, Michigan and worked at Pratt & Whitney Component Solutions. Her co-workers were a great joy and support to her and they will miss her greatly.
Originally from Dearborn, Michigan, Elizabeth moved with her family to West Michigan in 1989. She is a graduate of West Ottawa High School and Baker College. Elizabeth loved her cats, going to the Ann Arbor Art Fair with her sisters, going to the movies, Irish Cultural events and had a great sense of humor. She will be missed by her family and friends.
The family plans to have a memorial service in the Spring of 2020 in Denver. She will be laid to rest next to her father at Foothills Gardens of Memories (14241North 107 th Street, Longmont, CO 80504). For those who wish to make a donation in her honor, the family asks that donations be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at https://www.jdrf.org/
Arrangements by The Sytsema Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 737 E. Apple Ave., Muskegon, MI 49442. You may sign her online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com
