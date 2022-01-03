Mrs. Elizabeth “Vicky” Anderson, age 84, of Spring Lake, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Heartwood Lodge. She was born August 23, 1937, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Samuel and Berdean (VanZanten) Stone. On June 12, 2002, she married Ronald Anderson in Hesperia.
Vicky enjoyed sewing, painting, fishing, and camping with family and friends. She will be greatly missed.
