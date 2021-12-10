On Monday, December 6, 2021, Ellen M. Wolters passed away peacefully into the arms of her Lord.
Born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on May 18, 1936, to Henry and Christine Gritter, Ellen was a registered nurse, with a B.A. degree from Calvin College and nursing degree from Blodgett School of Nursing. Her nursing classmates held a special place in Ellen’s heart and she enjoyed monthly lunches with them. Ellen worked in many roles as a registered nurse and used those skills in various volunteer positions. She lived a life of serving others. Be it her family, her church family, the Christian Schools or the local community, Ellen taught through her actions of giving her time and energy to others.
