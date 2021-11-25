Ellouise Arline Boven, known to many as “Miss Ellouise,” age 88 of Spring Lake (formerly of Texas), passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021, at American House in Spring Lake. She was born on June 7, 1933, in Muskegon, Michigan, to the late Paul and Cleo Mae (Crisple) Krupp.
Ellouise married the love of her life, Dale H. Boven, on October 10, 1953, and they remained happily married for 58 years until his passing in December 2011. She graduated from Muskegon High School, and went on to become a dance instructor, who later owned and operated Starlite Studios in Grand Haven, Michigan, for over 35 years. At her studio, she taught tap dance, ballet and gymnastics. Over the course of her career, “Miss Ellouise” took great pride in mentoring her students to become confident in themselves not only through dance and gymnastics, but also in life. She had a unique gift of being able to connect with young people like no other.
