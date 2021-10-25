Mr. Elmer Crow, age 86, of Grand Haven passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021, at home. He was born October 21, 1935, in Grand Haven to Ed and Katherine (Ruiter) Crow. On June 13, 1959, he married Kathryn Andersen, and she preceded him in death on June 14, 2012.
Elmer was a retired welder for Johnson Boiler. He enjoyed old cars, trains and ships, going to car shows, and traveling around Michigan to seek out the next old car.
