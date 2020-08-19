Mr. Elmer Yell, age 76, of Spring Lake passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. August 22, 2020, outside the South Portico at the Lee Chapel, 6291 South Harvey Street, Norton Shores, MI 49444. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and masks will be required. Interment will take place in Spring Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of Elmer may be given to Senior Resources. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
