Mr. Elmer Yell, age 76, of Spring Lake passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020. He was born August 24, 1943, in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, to Abraham and Fanny (Kleinbach) Yell.
He was a member of the Grand Haven Eagles and he enjoyed being outdoors. Elmer was always there to help relatives and friends with household projects and working on cars. Elmer retired from Michigan Ash (now Headwater Resources) in 2013. Elmer was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to everyone. He will be very missed.
