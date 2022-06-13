Mrs. Elsa Schmidt, age 90, of Spring Lake passed away Friday, June 10, 2022. She was born in Austria on August 13, 1931, to Rudolph and Maria (Stalzer) Mauser. On June 20, 1953, she married Albert J. Schmidt in Chicago, and he preceded her in death on August 29, 2010.
Elsa moved to the United States after World War II and was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She loved her garden, planting vegetables and flowers; and she was a talented cook and enjoyed baking for family and friends. She also enjoyed watching the birds at the feeder. She will be missed.
