Elsa Schmidt, 90, of Spring Lake died Friday, June 10, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by The Spring Lake Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services.
Latest News
- Motorcyclist injured in crash with semi-truck
- Lakers within reach after opening round of state golf championship
- Michigan officer charged with murder in Lyoya shooting
- Fruitport baseball into regional final after throttling Tri-County
- Bucs baseball bash: GH celebrates 85 years of baseball history
- City responds to resident complaints of sign violations
- Summer Stock Up food drive begins Monday
- State Briefs
Most Popular
Articles
- 2 local churches separate from Reformed Church in America
- Tanglefoot turnaround: 4-year park project highlights village vision
- City Council gets heated during marijuana debate
- BLP's Walters fires back at city
- Former Bucs' baseball coaches to be honored Thursday
- Locals rush to save animals as fire destroys barn at Dutch Village
- West Olive man gets more jail time for failing to register as sex offender
- ‘A little piece of history’: Wooden Boat Show returns
- Two state titles for Laker boys, take sixth at D2 state track finals
- FBI arrests GOP candidate for Michigan governor Ryan Kelley
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Do your homework, and then choose wisely (5)
- Mother's Day? Father's Day? How about an Adult Children's Day? (4)
- Your Views (3)
- GH man ordered to pay $50 for destroying 'Trump' flag (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Christianity, the gun lobby and peacemakers (2)
- Something is not right with our rights (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Gas prices could be over $5 for 4th of July (2)
- Grand Haven boys volleyball sweeps Sparta, glides into state semis (1)
- Bucs place 14th at Science Olympiad nationals; bridge builders claim national title (1)
- Are our religious institutions teaching about the existence of evil? (1)
- Car crashes into garage on State Road (1)
- Brownouts: Planned power outages are possible this summer (1)
- The power struggle and the drum beat of scare tactics (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Should an 18-year-old, anywhere in the country, be allowed to purchase an assault rifle? (1)
- Pride flags on display throughout June (1)
- Writers debate the baby formula crisis (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Ottawa County's Republican Party in flux (1)
- What makes Grand Haven grand? Here's what (1)
- GOP gov debate: 2 of 8 candidates confirm Trump's loss in 2020 (1)
- Let's just admit that there's no easy answer (1)
- You need to know about the toxic compounds in our backyards (1)
- GHHS grads keyed for ‘resiliency' (1)
- How close to home does it have to get? (1)
- Michigan plants more trees, asks residents to do the same (1)
- City Council gets heated during marijuana debate (1)
- I don’t shop for social opinion at corporations (1)
- Local woman celebrates her centennial birthday (1)
- Poll: Nearly 70% of Michigan voters say country is on wrong track (1)
- 105 years old and counting (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.