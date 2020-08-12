Elsie Mae Sillman, age 87 of Grand Haven, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020, after a long illness. She was born on Father’s Day, June 17, 1933, at the home of her grandparents, Jess and May Jones, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late Claude H. and Grace Emma (Jones) VanderMolen.
Elsie married Edwin Sillman on September 26, 1953, in Spring Lake. He preceded her in death on March 31, 2005.
Elsie graduated from Grand Haven High School and was a life-long resident of Grand Haven. She was a member of the Grand Haven Eagles, Aerie 925 Auxiliary, and the Grand Haven VFW Auxiliary. Elsie always kept things neat and tidy, and she enjoyed cleaning and cooking for her family; she always had vegetables on hand that she canned herself. She liked to read and do crossword puzzles in her quiet time, and loved different kinds of jewelry. Her cats, “Sweetie Pie” and “Duff,” also known as “Buddy Guy Martin,” were her cherished companions.
Elsie is lovingly remembered and missed by her daughter, Holly (John) Martin of Grand Haven; her son, Kurt (Courtney) Sillman of Muskegon; grandchildren: Amy (Danny) Britt, Carly Martin (Jake Marples), Kacey Sillman (Chase Maycroft) and Conner Sillman (Kaira Hubbs); great-granddaughters, Sophia Saylor and Ella Britt; brother, Roger (Bonnie) VanderMolen; and nephews: Dale (Pat) Batka, Brian (Jill) Batka, David (Julia) VanderMolen and Mark (Mary) VanderMolen. She was preceded in death by her best friend, Mary Ann (McCarthy) DeHeer.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Elsie’s online guestbook.
