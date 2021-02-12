Elsie Mae Waite, age 85, of Grand Haven passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021, at The Leila & Cyrus Poppen Hospice Residence. She was born December 18, 1935, in Manistee, Michigan, to John and Helen (Sobisek) Pete.
Elsie was a proud member of The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians. She previously worked at Tip-A-Few in Grand Haven. Elsie loved to play bingo and visit friends, and most of all spending time with her family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.