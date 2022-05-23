Elwood “Woody” Knoll, 87, of Grand Haven died Friday, May 20, 2022, at Grand Pines Assisted Living. Arrangements by Klaassen Family Funeral Home.
Latest News
- Court seeks more from Whitmer about abortion ban challenge
- Gaylord tornado was EF3 with 150 mph winds
- Local roundup: Bucs water polo headed to state tournament
- Community Calendar
- 'Twitter philanthropy' reveals chasms in social safety net
- Patients are already traveling hundreds of miles to have abortions in Illinois
- More states want power to approve wetlands development
- Buddhist chaplains on the rise in U.S., offering broad appeal
Most Popular
Articles
- Auto Memorial Run to honor longtime Grand Haven mechanic
- Popeye's La. Kitchen coming to Grand Haven
- GHHS grad ‘thankful’ for community support
- 4 young men charged in 2 lighthouse vandalism cases
- Hudsonville man gets 50 years prison for raping family member
- Butch's Beach Burrito owner dies
- Spring Lake man hurt in 2-car crash on U.S. 31
- Officers use Narcan to save GH man following overdose
- Three civilians taken into police custody
- GHHS grads keyed for ‘resiliency'
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Your Views (7)
- Do your homework, and then choose wisely (5)
- Your Views (3)
- GH man ordered to pay $50 for destroying 'Trump' flag (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Freedom misunderstood: The perils in our county elections (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Time to examine whether minor vehicle infractions merit police stops (2)
- McGinnis makes it to the second round in Portage (1)
- Bucs place 14th at Science Olympiad nationals; bridge builders claim national title (1)
- Never neglect your basic need for connections (1)
- Your Views (1)
- State champs: GHHS Science Olympiad tallies 18th state title (1)
- Writers debate the baby formula crisis (1)
- GOP gov debate: 2 of 8 candidates confirm Trump's loss in 2020 (1)
- Tuesday's election results (1)
- Let's just admit that there's no easy answer (1)
- You need to know about the toxic compounds in our backyards (1)
- Michigan doctors worried about Supreme Court decision (1)
- Coast Guard Festival asks city to suspend social district (1)
- GHHS grads keyed for ‘resiliency' (1)
- I don’t shop for social opinion at corporations (1)
- Why do Florida Republicans hate critical race theory? (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.