Elwyn Gerald Hudson, age 86, a resident of Spring Lake for more than 50 years, passed away Monday, December 6, 2021, at home. He was born June 28, 1935, in Owosso, Michigan, to Gerald and LeMae (Royce) Hudson. He married his high school sweetheart, Carol Jean Pratt, on July 6, 1957.
Elwyn served his country for six years in the Army Reserves in the Korean War era. He began his long career with GTE as a lineman, advancing to a manager of engineering by his retirement 30 years later. Upon his retirement from GTE, Elwyn started his own telephone consulting business.
