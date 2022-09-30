Emery J. Holzinger, age 89 of Grand Haven, passed away on September 29, 2022, at North Ottawa Community Hospital. He was born on November 24, 1932, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late Emery J. and Margie E. (Scheffers) Holzinger Sr. Emery married Geraldine “Gerry” McFadden on February 12, 1955, in Grand Haven.
Emery graduated from high school and then proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955. He then got certified to become an electrician and joined his parents at Ottawa Electric. He also worked at Whittaker Electric and Johnson Electric, retiring in 1998. He served on the Board of Trustees for the Grand Haven Board of Light & Power from 1975 to 2005. Emery was a member of St. Patrick-St. Anthony’s Catholic Parish and the American Legion, Charles A. Conklin Post 28. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, sailing and sports.
