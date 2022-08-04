Mrs. Erma Patterson, age 94, of Grand Haven passed away Friday, July 8, 2022. She was born September 5, 1927, in Grand Haven to Herm and Marie (VanDoorne) Diephouse. On November 17, 1979, she married Raymond Patterson, and he preceded her in death on August 14, 1999.
Erma was a member of First Christian Reformed Church, Gideon’s International Auxiliary and the Tri-Cities Museum. She enjoyed knitting, traveling and reading.
