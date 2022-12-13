Esther Mae Betten, 92 years old, entered her eternal home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, December 9, 2022.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Matthysse Kuiper DeGraaf Funeral Home (Grandville), 4145 Chicago Drive SW, with Pastor Dennis Gilbert officiating. The burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet the family Friday, December 16, from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.