Esther L. Tjapkes, age 91, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020. She was born in Muskegon, Michigan, to Albert and Martha (Klein) Kooi, and lived here most of her life. On June 24, 1947, she married Elmer J. Tjapkes in Muskegon, and he preceded her in death on July 20, 2016.
Esther worked as a payroll secretary for 25 years at Fruitport Public Schools and retired in 1988. She later worked at Russ’ Restaurant in Grand Haven and Elder-Beerman Department Store. Esther was a charter member of Fruitport Christian Reformed Church. She enjoyed playing cards and was a talented cook and hostess.
