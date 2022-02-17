Esther R. Gray, age 90, of Spring Lake passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Muskegon. She was born April 3, 1931, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Robert A. and Pearl Rose (Baldwin) Foster. She married Richard “Dick” Gray on May 3, 1952, in Grand Rapids. He preceded her in death on April 27, 2013.
Esther graduated from Butterworth Hospital School of Nursing in 1952. She worked at North Ottawa Community Hospital for many years until her retirement in 1995; she loved nursing and the “family” of friends she met while working. Esther loved reading; traveling, especially down south; going to the cabin; and most of all spending time with family.
