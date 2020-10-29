Eugene Edward Renouf, age 94, of Spring Lake passed away Monday, October 26, 2020. He was born February 28, 1926, in Muskegon to Francis and Malvina (Somers) Renouf, and married Marcia Sprague on Valentine’s Day in 1997.
Eugene served his country in the Army during World War II. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the Sgt. Alvin Jonker VFW Post 2326 in Grand Haven. He retired from Shape Corporation in 2006, and previously worked at Anaconda in Muskegon and Oldberg Manufacturing as a second-shift supervisor. Eugene loved camping, hunting, fishing, and feeding and watching the birds. He also enjoyed watching western shows, especially “Bonanza.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.