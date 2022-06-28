Eugene “Gene” Post passed away June 23, 2022, after a brief illness.
He was 86 years old, born in Lansing but lived virtually his entire life in Grand Haven. He was the familiar figure riding his bike everywhere and greeting all he met with an infectious grin. He could be found most days at Morning Star restaurant, Goodwill, the Dollar Store and Taco Bell. He was a beloved resident of North Shore Mobile Home Park and served as the community paperboy. To their credit, his friends and neighbors in the park looked out for and cared greatly for him. His pastime was sports and country-western music, which he would gladly discuss with you for hours.
