Eugene "Gene" Raymond Ralya, age 83, of Howell (formerly of Grand Haven) passed away peacefully on December 22, 2021, after a long illness. Gene was born on November 23, 1938, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late Willis and Tekla (Moll) Ralya.
Gene graduated from Western Michigan University and went on to teach U.S. history in Grand Haven for 35 years before his retirement. He was an athlete and loved football. He played for Grand Haven as a teen, Western Michigan University as a college student, and went on to coach at all levels at Grand Haven Area Public Schools for many years. He always looked forward to watching a Bucs game in person or listening on WGHN on Friday nights. His favorite was spending the day after Thanksgiving at Ford Field watching the high school football playoffs.
