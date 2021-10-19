Eugene Smallegan

Eugene Charles Smallegan (Geno), age 66, went home to be with Jesus on Friday, October 8th, 2021.
Eugene was born on July 30th, 1955 in Fruitport, MI to Gertrude and Willard Smallegan. He proudly devoted 22 years to the United States Navy. Following his service, he went on to retire from Grand Valley State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.