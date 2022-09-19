On Friday, September 16, 2022, Eunice M. (Schipper) Northuis went to be with her Lord and Savior. She was born in Zeeland, Michigan, to Sybrand and Margaret Schipper on November 4, 1930, and was the second of six children. Eunice attended Zeeland High School, Michigan State College and Hope College. After graduation she taught in elementary schools in Grand Rapids, Holland, Parchment, Otsego and Grand Haven.
Eunice was an active member of Reformed Church in America from a young age, participating in Christian Endeavor, Bible studies, Women’s Circle, Women’s Guild, and Mr. and Mrs. Fellowship. She also served for many years as a Sunday School teacher, a Vacation Bible School teacher, on the Nursery Committee and in the Senior Choir. Eunice supported many church missions and was very active as a Kids Hope tutor in the Grand Haven elementary schools. She enjoyed family activities; watching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their music, theater and sports activities; gardening; traveling; camping; and attending Grand Haven and Hope College events.
