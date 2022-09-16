Eunice Muriel Northuis, age 91, of Grand Haven passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, in Muskegon, Michigan.
The funeral for Eunice will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Second Reformed Church in Grand Haven. Friends may meet the family from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, September 20, at The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.