Eva M. O’Keefe, age 75, peacefully passed to the Lord at home on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, after a brief fight with cancer. She was born March 18, 1947, in Geisling, Germany, to Artur and Valentina (Ronk) Virro.
Eva loved to garden and travel, and was an avid reader. She will be remembered for her compassion, her wit, her love of Estonia and thoughtful conversations over coffee with friends.
